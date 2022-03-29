Arsenal ahead of Barcelona and Liverpool in race to sign 22-year-old attacker - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign highly-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The 22-year-old has garnered attention from top European sides after scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists in all competitions so far this season.

He's been the driving force behind their amazing title charge which could culminate in Lampen's first top-flight success since the 2017-18 season.

With Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona all expressing interest in the starlet, Eindhoven are ready to sell him if a suitable offer comes in.

Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles.3.7 shots per 903.6 key passes per 903.6 successful dribbles per 90Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles.☑️3.7 shots per 90☑️3.6 key passes per 90☑️3.6 successful dribbles per 90Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. https://t.co/o8LG9CuhPI

Valued at £42 million, Dutch publication Voetbal International has reported that the Gunners are currently leading the race to sign Gakpo.

Mikel Arteta's side were also strongly linked with the young gun during the winter transfer window following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure.

But with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah also likely to leave in the summer once their contracts are up, the need to sign a new attacker with be greater.

Although Gakpo signed a contract until 2026, it will be difficult for Eindhoven to keep hold of him beyond the summer with so many big guns vying for his signature.

Via (🟢): (GAKPO): Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool are interested in PSV winger Cody Gakpo (22).• The player has 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season.• In January he signed a renewal until 2026.Via (🟢): @David_Ornstein [the athletic] 🔄 (GAKPO): Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool are interested in PSV winger Cody Gakpo (22).• The player has 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games this season.• In January he signed a renewal until 2026.#FCB 🇳🇱Via (🟢): @David_Ornstein [the athletic] https://t.co/zdrJeJsZgC

Earlier this season, the club's technical director, John de Jong, admitted that Gakpo will indeed leave the southern outfit.

He was quoted saying:

"Gakpo will of course not stay in Eindhoven forever. He will go to a top club in a top league in the future. Or will that happen next summer? That's hard to say."

Gakpo joined Eindhoven in 2017 and has since gradually established himself in their squad, making 125 appearances and contributing 70 goals.

His burgeoning reputation also saw him break into the Netherlands squad last year, making his international debut at Euro 2020.

Arsenal's pursuit of Gakpo depends on their Champions League qualification

Arsenal may be leading the race to sign Gakpo but things could change depending on where they finish in the Premier League this season.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League might prompt the player to look in other directions, especially with Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern all interested.

The Gunners, following a tough start to their campaign, have seen an upturn in form and currently sit in fourth place with 54 points from 28 games.

As things stand, Arteta's team will return to Europe's premier club tournament next season after a five-year hiatus, but there's still ten more games to go.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar