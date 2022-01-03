Arsenal ahead of Barcelona in race to sign 22-year-old striker - Reports 

Arsenal are leading Barcelona in the race to sign Swedish forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via the Express).

Alexander Isak is one of the brightest young forwards currently playing in La Liga. The 22-year-old has scored 40 goals and provided seven assists in 110 games for Real Sociedad. Isak has already scored seven goals in the 2021-22 season.

According to the aforementioned source, Isak might soon be moving clubs with Arsenal leading the race to secure his signature. Reports suggest that Real Sociedad are not keen on selling their prized forward to a La Liga rival like Barcelona.

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of Alexander Isak. However, the former Borussia Dortmund forward has a release clause of €90 million which might be out of reach for a financially troubled side like Barcelona.

El Nacional claims that Arsenal are capable of paying the full release clause to Real Sociedad.

The Gunners could do with a new striker in the near future. The attacking duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have both entered the final six months of their contracts at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Arsenal seems to be coming to an abrupt end. Manager Mikel Arteta has not used the Gabonese forward since early December and has also stripped him of the club's captaincy.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are also in need of strengthening their attack. The Catalan giants recently lost Sergio Aguero, as he was forced to retire from football after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

It is worth noting that Arsenal were previously linked with a move for Alexander Isak in the summer of 2021. However, a deal never materialized after Alexandre Lacazette decided to stay at the club.

Barcelona and Arsenal have a nice collection of youngsters in their squad

Barcelona and Arsenal currently possess one of the best groups of youngsters in their respective squads.

Arsenal currently boast the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in their first team. The four youngsters have played a vital role in galvanizing the Gunners' squad under Mikel Arteta.

As things stand, Emile Smith Rowe is Arsenal's leading goalscorer with nine goals this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, possess the likes of Gavi, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Nico. The Blaugrana are aware of the potential these youngsters possess and are looking to tie them down to a long-term contract.

Barcelona have offered long-term deals to Ansu Fati and Pedri with a release clause of €1 billion. Gavi is expected to follow the aforementioned duo.

