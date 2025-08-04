Arsenal not alone in race to sign Jeremy Jacquet; clubs expected to make their move in second half of August: Reports

Arsenal are not the only club eyeing a move for Jeremy Jacquet this summer, according to L'Equipe. The 20-year-old defender initially joined Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot last summer on loan from Rennes.

However, the Ligue 1 side opted to call him back in January to address a defensive crisis, even paying a small fee to complete a process. Jacquet was already impressive for Clermont Foot in the first half of the campaign, but took his game to a new level following his return to the Roazhon Park.

The French defender became a mainstay at the back under new manager Habib Beye, and helped Rennes avoid relegation. Jacquet's efforts earned him a new deal until 2029, as well as admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have already signed Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer to strengthen their backline. With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes also in their roster, the Gunners are well covered at the back.

However, Saliba remains linked with an exit from the Emirates, amid interest from Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the north London side are also in the market for a replacement for Jakub Kiwior, who could leave this summer.

Arsenal have apparently identified Jacquet as an option to strengthen their backline. However, the report from L'Equipe adds that multiple Premier League clubs are eyeing the young defender, and could enter the race in the second part of this month. Interestingly, Rennes are yet to receive an offer for the Frenchman.

Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Eberechi Eze this summer?

Eberechi Eze

Arsenal are planning to move for Eberechi Eze, according to The Daily Mail. The Gunners have been quite active in the market this summer, and have already signed Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to upgrade their attack.

However, the north London side are still on the lookout for further additions and has apparently set their sights on Eze. The Englishman registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 games across competitions for Crystal Palace last season.

Eze is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 and apparently has a £68m release clause in his deal. Arsenal supposedly see the 27-year-old as a fine fit for the left-forward role, as well as the No. 10 position.

The Gunners have already initiated contact with the player's representatives to facilitate a deal this summer. However, the report adds that a transfer will only be possible if the north London side manage significant sales.

