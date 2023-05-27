Arsenal among Premier League clubs interested in signing 22-year-old defender valued at around £20 million: Reports

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners' hopes of winning the Premier League faded away after they failed to win six of their past eight games. Their 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 20) saw Manchester City clinch the title.

Arsenal are, nevertheless, determined to build on the progress they have made this season. They have set their sights on making significant additions to their ranks this summer as they look to go one step further next term.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his options in defense and signing a new right-back is on the Gunners' agenda. Although they have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiasu, the north London giants are keen to bring in a more traditional right-back.

It is also worth noting that Tomiyasu has not featured since March after picking up a knee injury. There are fears that the Japan international could remain sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Arteta's side have been credited with an interest in Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo. However, there are concerns that the Cityzens will no longer sell to their title rivals after allowing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to move to the Emirates last year.

Galatasaray defender Boey is another right-back on Arsenal's radar, according to the aforementioned source. The 22-year-old is reportedly open to moving to England this summer.

The Turkish Super Lig will hold out for a fee in the region of £20 million for the full-back. They signed him from Stade Rennes for a meager sum of £1 million in 2020 and are now looking to make a hefty profit.

Boey, who is contracted to Galatasaray until 2025, reportedly also has interest from other Premier League clubs.

How did Arsenal target Sacha Boey fare in his last game for Galatasaray?

Sacha Boey has made 31 appearances across competitions for Galatasaray, bagging one goal and four assists. He is in line to win the Turkish Super Lig with the Istanbul-based club as they enjoy a four-point lead atop the table with three games left.

The Frenchman's last appearance for Galatasaray came in their 2-0 league win against Sivasspor on Saturday (May 20). Mauro Icardi scored both goals for the table-toppers, with the Arsenal target providing the assist for the second goal.

Boey made three interceptions in the game, with only teammate Kazimcan Karatas faring better. Furthermore, the former Rennes defender made one interception and two tackles.

The full-back registered 64 touches and completed 29 of the 35 passes attempted, including one key pass. The Galatasaray man won five of the nine duels he competed in as well.

