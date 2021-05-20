Arsenal asked to pay €70 million to sign attacking midfielder - Reports 

Arsenal will have to break the bank to sign Real Madrid attacker Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal this summer.

The Whites have set an asking price of €70 million for the Norwegian attacking midfielder, as per reports, which could rule out a permanent move for him.

The Gunners were hoping to sign Odegaard this summer after being impressed with his loan spell so far, but it looks like Real Madrid have priced them out of a move.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their team, but a considerable outlay on Odegaard isn’t viable this summer, especially without Champions League football.

Martin Odegaard’s uncertain future at Real Madrid amidst interest from Arsenal

Real Madrid have always regarded Odegaard highly, with manager Zinedine Zidane even saying he did not want the Norwegian to go out on loan a few months back.

The lack of regular playing time meant Odegaard wanted a loan move, and he has done well at Arsenal since moving to the Emirates in January.

With reports emerging that Real Madrid could have a new manager next season, it remains to be seen what will happen to Odegaard. But considering they have reportedly put a steep price tag on him, it perhaps hints that they want to retain him.

🗣 Martin Odegaard: “I am happy here at Arsenal, we will see after the season what will happen. I’m owned by Real Madrid, so we have to speak to them. It’s important to understand what they want...”. pic.twitter.com/3hrWKN7KOc — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) May 18, 2021

A fee of €70 million would be too much for Arsenal, considering they need to strengthen quite a few areas this summer.

The Gunners will need another creative midfielder when Odegaard leaves, and will have to rely on signing players either for cheap or on loan deals.

Since joining the Gunners, Odegaard has featured 13 times for Arsenal. Although he has managed just one goal and one assist so far, his performances have been impressive.

Arsenal needed a number 10 in January, and his arrival has seen an increase in the overall number of goals the Gunners have scored in the second half of the season compared to the first half.

Real Madrid are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer as well, so if they receive a fee of €70 million for Odegaard, that would help them in going after their prime targets.