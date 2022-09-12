Arsenal attacker could leave on loan in January in search of guaranteed game time - Reports

Arsenal's 19-year-old winger Marquinhos could reportedly leave for a loan spell in January if he continues to struggle to get minutes on the pitch in the first half of the season.

The Gunners signed the young talent from Sao Paulo for just £3 million this summer. He was impressive in training, which reportedly convinced manager Mikel Arteta to loan out Nicolas Pepe to OGC Nice.

According to The Sun, Arsenal could decide to loan out Marquinhos in January to help him continue his development. However, the decision will only be made if the Gunners can sign a replacement winger to keep the squad depth intact at the club.

Marquinhos made his professional debut for the north London giants' senior team in their UEFA Europa League clash away to FC Zurich. The teenage winger scored a goal and provided an assist to help his side register a 2-1 victory.

The next few months will be crucial for the player and the club, based on which they will decide whether to loan him out or not come January 2022. Marquinhos is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Arsenal have made an impressive start to the new season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have made a fast start to the new season. They won their first five Premier League games before losing to Manchester United in gameweek 6.

The Gunners bounced back from that defeat to win 2-1 in Zurich. Their fringe players also got a chance to impress the boss as Arteta opted to use a heavily rotated side for their mid-week fixture.

The club seem to have set up a system which has helped most of their players flourish. It could be noted down to the discipline, scouting and patience shown by the Arsenal board and Arteta, who finally appears to have a well-rounded team at The Emirates.

The Gunners will try to challenge for silverware this season in addition to mounting a strong run in the Premier League with hopes of securing a top-four finish. Squad depth will be an essential factor in their season's outcome due to the FIFA World Cup being staged in the middle of the campaign.

