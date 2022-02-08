Arsenal attacker's €6 million-per-season salary emerges as problem for potential suitors - Reports

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium soon. But his salary demands of €6 million-per-season have thrown off interested parties like Besiktas, as per Sprox.

Lacazette has now entered the final six months of his contract with the Gunners. The Frenchman is currently in a position to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club which will see him leave the Premier League on a free transfer.

According to the aforementioned source, Besiktas' financial conditions do not allow them to pay such high wages to the 30-year-old forward. However, the reports also suggest that if Lacazette decides to reduce his demands, the Turkish side could return to negotiating a transfer for next season.

Besiktas are not the only side interested in signing Lacazette, though. The Frenchman's former side Olympique Lyonnais and Aston Villa have also been linked with a move in the summer.

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lyon back in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around €53 million. Since then, the Frenchman has scored 70 goals in 192 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. The 30-year-old has also contributed five goals and four assists for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

It is worth mentioning that Lacazette is currently the club's de-facto captain following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

Arsenal are currently lacking a proven goalscorer who can consistently score for the side. The club have been heavily reliant on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and and Emile Smith Rowe for goals in recent times.

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal will finally return to Premier League action this week following a long break. Since the Gunners were knocked out in the FA Cup early, they had an extended break compared to their competitors. They last played a game in the league on 23 January against Burnley, which ended in a goalless draw.

Mikel Arteta's side will now travel to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on 10 February. It is worth noting that the two teams will face each other in the league twice this month.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 36 points from 21 matches. The Gunners are now two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand over the Red Devils.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee