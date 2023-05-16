Arsenal attacker switches allegiance from England to USA to kick-start international career: Reports 

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has decided to switch nationality from England to the USA ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Balogun, 21, has represented the Three Lions at U21 level, scoring seven goals in 13 games. However, the Gunners frontman who is on loan at Stade Reims is switching to the USA, per Fabrizio Romano.

The young striker was born in New York but emigrated to the UK aged 2. He has been in superb form for Reims this season, scoring 20 goals in 36 games across competitions. This includes 19 league goals which places him joint-fifth in the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts.

However, despite his goalscoring feats this season, England manager Gareth Southgate resisted calling him up to the senior team. He will have had hefty competition for a place in the Three Lions' side. The likes of Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Ivan Toney, and Tammy Abraham are current options.

Hence, switching to the USA gives Balogun a chance to kickstart his international senior career. The Stars and Stripes will jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and Canada. He may just become a star for Gregg Berhalter's side ahead of that competition. The forward is said to have taken his time in making the decision but will now be representing the north American country.

Meanwhile, there is also speculation over his club future as his loan spell with Reims expires at the end of the season. Reports claim that Arsenal are demanding £35 million for his services in the summer. Inter Milan and AC Milan are both touted with interest.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli could be available for their clash with Nottingham Forest

Martinelli picked up a knock against Brighton.

Arsenal's title hopes hang in the balance after they suffered a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates last Sunday (May 14). They now trail league leaders Manchester City by four points and the Cityzens can be crowned champions with a win over Chelsea this weekend.

However, the Gunners' loss to Brighton also saw Gabriel Martinelli pick up an injury. The Brazilian attacker was forced off after a challenge from Moises Caicedo in the first half. He was seen wearing a protective boot on the bench as he watched his side capitulate in the title race.

Mikel Arteta said that Martinelli would undergo scans to understand the extent of the injury. However, the club's physio Gary O'Driscoll has allayed fears by seemingly suggesting the issue isn't too concerning. He said (via Nottingham Live):

“Sore. Terrible foul, disgraceful foul. But yeah, he’s a bit sore but he should be okay.”

It means Martinelli may be fit to face Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (May 20). This game will have massive title implications because a defeat for Arsenal will hand the title to City.

