Arsenal attacker in talks to leave club on initial loan deal with option to buy: Reports 

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos is reportedly expected to return to Brazil with Fluminese and Corinthians showing interest.

The Evening Standard reports that the 20-year-old looks set to return to his homeland and could in the coming months. The Brazilian transfer window doesn't close until March giving Fluminese and Corinthians plenty of time to sort a deal.

Fluminese are the frontrunners to sign Marquinhos and are eyeing a loan with the option to buy. He joined Arsenal from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in July 2022 for €3.5 million.

However, the tricky attacker has struggled for game time at the Emirates and has been sent out on loan for first-team opportunities. He spent the early stages of the season on loan at Ligue 1 side FC Nantes but made just seven appearances, with one assist.

A decision over the Brazilian's future will come after his participation with Selecao at the U23 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament in Venezuela. That competition finishes on February 11.

Fluminese boss Fernando Diniz has played a key role in pitching the move to Marqunhos. It's claimed that the forward is open to returning to Brazil.

Marquinhos has made just six senior appearances for Arsenal, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has three years left on his contract at the Emirates and the Gunners beat Wolverhampton Wanders to his signature two years ago.

Mikel Arteta was impressed by Marquinhos' attitude after arriving at Arsenal

Arteta lavished praise on Marquinhos when speaking about the youngster's progression in the early stages of his Arsenal spell. He said in September 2022 (via Arseblog news):

"He’s a player that is very popular with no English, just with his smile and the attitude he has. He’s earned the respect and admiration of everybody here."

Marquinhos had been impressive for the Gunners' U21s, scoring four goals and providing two assists in five games. He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season out on loan at EFL Championship outfit Norwich City.

The Selecao starlet appeared 11 times for the Canaries, scoring one goal and contributing one assist. But, he didn't make a permanent move to Carrow Road, instead returning to Arsenal this past summer.

Arteta is spoilt for choice in attack with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Emile Smith Rowe at his disposal. There are also several academy prospects breaking into the first team including 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.