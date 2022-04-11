Arsenal and Barcelona interested in signing 25-year-old linked with Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Ruben Neves. The Wolves midfielder is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are likely to prioritize signing a midfielder this summer. The club are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. However, they could fail in their attempt to sign the England international due to his loyalty towards the Whites. Ralf Rangnick's side are, therefore, expected to switch their focus to Ruben Neves.

Ruben Neves has made 207 appearances for the club and has scored 24 goals. His contract is set to expire in 2024 but Wolves are keen to keep hold of him. However, they could opt to cash in on the midfielder this summer rather than risk selling him for a bargain price next year.

Manchester United could make use of their close relationship with Neves' agent Jorge Mendes to persuade the midfielder to join the club. The Red Devils are expected to face stiff competition from Arsenal and Barcelona for the Wolves star's signature.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to have grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Spanish tactician is keen to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the centre of the park next season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 33-year-old has entered the latter stages of his career and could struggle to produce the goods for Barcelona on a consistent basis.

Barcelona are likely to have the upper hand over Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Ruben Neves

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is expected to join a club that will provide him the opportunity to play Champions League football and win silverware in the near future. He could prefer a move to Barcelona over Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Red Devils currently lie in seventh place in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. United are unlikely to finish in the top four and could miss out on Champions League football next season.

Arsenal currently sit in fifth place in the league table, three points behind Tottenham. Arsenal have lost three of their last five league games and are at risk of missing out on a place in the top four at the end of the season.

Meanwhile. Barcelona are a club on the rise under Xavi Hernandez. They were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table when the Spaniard took over the reins at the club. The Catalan giants have now climbed up to second place in the league table.

Xavi is seemingly building a dynasty at Barcelona and will be keen to make some astute signings this summer to boost his side's chances of winning La Liga next season. Ruben Neves could be keen to be part of the former Spain midfielder's project.

