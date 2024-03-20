Arsenal or Barcelona? Martin Zubimendi's likely destination emerges amid transfer interest from European giants

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is seemingly more inclined towards a move to Arsenal rather than Barcelona, as per Spanish outlet fichajes.net.

The Gunners have exhibited fondness for the Spain international lately and could pursue their interest in him this summer. Mikel Arteta continues to search for the perfect partner for Declan Rice in the engine room.

Thomas Partey has nearly missed the entire season due to injury, while Jorginho's contract expires in the summer. With these problems, it seems as though the north Londoners are seeking a younger replacement for the experienced duo.

However, one must not forget that Zubimendi is a key player for his current employers, having made 42 appearances across competitions this season. He's scored four times and assisted once in those matches.

Giving regard to his importance, it is claimed by the aforementioned report that the Spanish side will demand more than €60 million for the 25-year-old's services. Should the youngster complete a move to Emirates, he could occupy the number six role, allowing Declan Rice to venture further forward.

Zubimendi would also then be part of a set-up that challenges for top honors. Currently, Arsenal are top of the Premier League standings, albeit level on points with Liverpool.

They're also set to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League this year. With Real Sociedad sixth in La Liga and unlikely to secure Champions League football, Zubimendi may be tempted to join the Gunners.

Takehiro Tomiyasu signs new deal with Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new deal with Arsenal that will see him at the club till 2026. The Japan international has earned himself a new deal through his versatility and reliable performances for the Gunners.

Tomiyasu has played at right-back and left-back during his time at the Emirates, and can also fill in at centre-back if needed. Overall, he's made 73 appearances for the Gunners, bagging a goal and six assists across competitions.

After signing the deal, Tomiyasu said (via The Guardian):

"I'm playing for Arsenal and that means I'm playing for the club's supporters. So that's why I dedicate my life for this club, and for the supporters. I want to give something back."

Tomiyasu has missed eight games across February and March due to a calf problem. His return date remains unknown as the north Londoners enter the business end of the campaign.