Arsenal and Barcelona ready to enter battle to sign Liverpool linked midfielder: Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona are prepared to join the race to sign Liverpool target Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart this summer, as per reports. The Germany international is on the radar of several sides after an impressive season with his club in the Bundesliga .

Journalist Christian Falk has reported that Arsenal and Barca have become the latest sides to show their interest in the 24-year-old defensive midfielder. The report indicates that the Premier League side lead the race to sign the Munich-born midfielder, who was once on the books of Bayern Munich.

Stiller has been a major performer for Stuttgart in the last two seasons, as they went from a club struggling against relegation to one fighting for Europe. This season, the midfielder has contributed four goals and eight assists in 31 league appearances for his side, who are six points off a European place.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the midfielder, as Arne Slot's side are interested in strengthening their ranks after a successful campaign. They have now been joined by Arsenal and Barcelona, both of whom have a need for a midfielder of his skillset.

Mikel Arteta's side are going to be without Jorginho, who has agreed on a move to Flamengo, after this season, and have yet to agree a new deal with Thomas Partey. They will look to bring in a new defensive midfielder in the summer as they aim to strengthen their squad after failing to win any trophies for a fifth successive year.

Barcelona also have an interest in Stiller as their search for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets continues. Their financial constraints will likely see them struggle to sign the midfielder, making the Premier League a likelier destination for him.

Arsenal linked with move for ex-Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign former Barcelona forward Francisco Trincao this summer, as per CaughtOffside. The Portugal international is attracting a great deal of interest after an impressive campaign with Sporting Club in the Primeira Liga.

Trincao is wanted by a plethora of Premier League sides including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal after scoring nine goals and providing 15 assists this season. His sale will be of interest to Barcelona, who have a hefty 50% sell-on clause in his contract, having sold him to Sporting.

Mikel Arteta's side want the forward to provide cover and competition for Bukayo Saka, with their squad currently having no natural replacements for the Englishman. They have opened talks with his representatives in order to bring him back to England, where he was on loan at Wolves in the 2020-21 season.

