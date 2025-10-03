Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping eye on signing Mexico star shining at U-20 World Cup: Reports

European giants Arsenal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora, whose talent has lit up the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup. The Tijuana midfielder is reportedly being tracked by these top sides after a string of impressive showings for club and country.

Christened 'the Mexican Pedri' for his talent and precociousness, Mora is wanted by a host of Europe's best sides, according to a report from TEAMTalk (via ESPN). The 16-year-old midfielder has attracted scouts from these clubs at his games in Mexico, and his performances at the U-20 World Cup would lead to more awareness of his talent.

Mora was instrumental as Mexico's U-20 team drew with their counterparts from Spain in their second match at the ongoing tournament. The diminutive midfielder scored both goals and was named Man of the Match as the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in Chile.

Gilberto Mora is the youngest goalscorer in Liga MX history, having netted his first senior goal aged just 15 years old. He also played a starring role for Mexico's senior national team at the Gold Cup last summer, setting a record as the youngest player to feature in and win a senior international tournament aged 16 years and 256 days old.

There is a general belief in Mexico that Mora is bound for Europe very soon judging by the quality of his displays at his age. The youngster has Real Madrid and Arsenal, two powerhouses in European football, among his options for a transfer at this point.

Premier League side Arsenal have built a young team from scratch and appear to be on the cusp of a major breakthrough in terms of silverware. They will be willing to invest in the youngster, who appears to be destined for stardom, in their bid to keep their squad strong. They attempted to sign Norwegian teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan before he moved to Manchester City in the summer.

Real Madrid have shown their propensity for acquiring young talents over the years, with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Endrick joining them as 18-year-olds. The signing of Franco Mastantuono in the summer lends further credence to their transfer strategy, and Mora could be tempted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

