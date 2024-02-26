Arsenal to battle Borussia Dortmund for Barcelona defender's signature in the summer - Reports

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly gearing up for a battle to sign young Barcelona talent Mikayil Faye in the summer.

The 19-year-old centre-back has caught the attention of several top clubs with his performances for Barca Atletic this season. He is said to be on the brink of joining the first team, as the Blaugrana have been impressed by his quality.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Arsenal and Dortmund aren't the only interested parties. French clubs Nice, Lille, and Lens are all keeping a close eye on Faye. With the Blaugrana facing financial difficulties, they might be open to selling him to ease their budget constraints.

Faye is rumored to have a price tag between €15 and 20 million. This comes after Barca refused a €9 million bid from Lens. He was signed for just €2.2 million in the summer of 2023, and since then, his value has skyrocketed.

Barcelona are looking to rake in at least €100 million in the coming summer to alleviate their financial burdens. The report also claimed they could sell a center-back to reach this goal, with Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen reportedly expendable.

Faye has played 21 Primeria Federacion games this season, scoring two goals.

Arsenal eye Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Raphinha for summer move

Arsenal are reportedly showing interest in Barcelona forwards Ferran Torres and Raphinha for a summer transfer. According to HITC (via TeamTalk), Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is said to hold both players in high regard and would be interested in their services.

With Barca facing financial difficulties, the Catalan giants are open to negotiating deals for their players. This situation will present an opportunity for the Gunners to make their approach.

Barcelona are believed to have indicated a readiness to consider offers for Ferran Torres, who joined them over two years ago. For Raphinha, the Gunners will need to fend off interest from other major clubs like Tottenham, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Arsenal's plan to secure both Torres and Raphinha in a combined deal has gained momentum. This is because a double deal could reduce the overall price tags for both players. This will be good news for Barcelona, who need to raise funds urgently. Both players were signed for approximately £55 million each, and selling them for a combined £110 million would go a long way for Barca's finances.