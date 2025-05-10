Arsenal beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to 25-year-old Spanish international in €60m deal: Reports

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, beating Liverpool and Real Madrid to his signature, as per reports. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with the Gunners for months, and it appears that he will be their first addition this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement is in place between Arsenal and Zubimendi, with the Gunners having already decided to pay his €60 million release clause. The 26-year-old will sign a long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium once the formal steps are concluded in the coming weeks.

Martin Zubimendi was destined for the Premier League, having come very close to joining Liverpool last summer. The Reds had an agreement with Real Sociedad but failed to convince the midfielder, who chose instead to remain at San Sebastian for another season.

Real Madrid joined the race for the Spain international earlier this year as they continue to seek a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos. They never found an agreement with player or club, and will now miss out on his signature.

Zubimendi will join Arsenal as a direct replacement for veteran midfielder Jorginho, who will leave the club for Flamengo once his contract expires next month. He will be reunited with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard, both of whom played with him in his days at Real Sociedad.

Martin Zubimendi has appeared 44 times across all competitions for La Real this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist. The Gunners could still sign another midfielder this summer if they do not find an agreement on a new contract with Thomas Partey.

Arsenal, Liverpool make enquiries about Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are among a number of sides to have made enquiries about Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, as per reports. The Brazil international is said to be weighing up his future, with a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu a possibility this summer.

TBR Football reports that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and a host of other sides. He is valued at around €100 million, and has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists in 50 appearances this season.

Rodrygo has often found himself overshadowed by fellow star forwards Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, leading him to want a bigger role. The former Santos youngster has won three league titles, two Copa del Rey, and two UEFA Champions League titles, and could decide to move to England.

