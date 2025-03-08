Arsenal board name asking price to listen to offer for 23-year-old star amid Barcelona interest: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly named their asking price for Gabriel Martinelli, who has attracted interest from Barcelona. Currently sidelined by a muscle injury, the Brazilian winger has struggled for consistency this season, registering six goals and three assists in 22 league appearances.

Ad

Barcelona are on the hunt for new left-wing options and are believed to hold an interest in Martinelli.

The LaLiga giants are allegedly ready to make an offer of €45 million for the 23-year-old (via Barca Universal). However, the Gunners have named €70 million as their asking price for Martinelli, which will make negotiations difficult for the Catalan giants.

It has now been claimed that Martinelli is happy with life in north London. Discussions about another extension have emerged, even though his current contract runs until 2027 (via TEAMtalk). Manager Mikel Arteta also sees him as an important part of his plans for the future of the club.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona are interested in Martinelli but they will struggle to meet Arsenal's asking price, making it unlikely that the Brazilian winger will move to Spain.

Barcelona make decision on signing Arsenal midfielder this summer

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been made available to Barcelona on a free transfer this summer. The Ghanaian is entering into the final months of his contract with the Gunners, allowing him to leave the club for free.

Ad

Partey was signed by the north London outfit in 2020. The 31-year-old has been a key man at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s side over the last five years. He has featured 40 times in all competitions this season, netting three goals and registering as many assists.

However, according to Metro, Barca are said to have turned down the chance to sign Partey, even though he is available. The Catalan side, who sit atop the LaLiga table, have strong midfield depth and have been linked with other targets as well, including Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Ad

Now Kimmich, whose contract with Bayern Munich is also expiring soon, has also been linked to a move to several top clubs in Europe, including Arsenal. Partey’s future is more difficult to predict.

With the Gunners reportedly on the verge of signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, the Ghana international's exit looks imminent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback