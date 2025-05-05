Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to decide Riccardo Calafiori's future amid surprise interest from Serie A powerhouse: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly expected to make a decision on Riccardo Calafiori's future at the north London club after the 2024-25 campaign.

Calafiori, who relished a breakout 2023-24 season at Bologna, joined the Gunners in a potential £42 million deal last summer. However, the Italian has struggled to shine at his new club due to multiple injuries this term.

So far this season, Calafiori has started 16 of his 26 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. He has helped his team register eight clean sheets this term, registering three goals and two assists in the process.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown provided insight into the Gunners' stance regarding the defender. He said:

"It's a decision Arsenal and Arteta have got to make. They will know the extent of his injury issues and whether it's going to keep cropping up. Then, they'll weigh that up against what they know he can do when he's fit and they'll decide whether it's worth keeping him on. There is interest in a move back to Italy and AC Milan have been mentioned as one of those teams."

Sharing additional thoughts on Calafiori's future, Brown concluded:

"If Arsenal can make back the money they spent on him last year, they might think it's the best thing to do given how many games he's missed. His injuries are a major concern because if he can only play in 15-20 games a season, he's not going to be somebody they want to keep on the books. It's a big decision for them to make and one they'll sit down and discuss soon."

Arsenal urged to sign 33-year-old star

Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O'Hara urged the Gunners to sign Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer. He said (h/t Metro):

"He could help Arsenal win the Premier League and be a massive player for that club. I would pay him £300,000-a-week if it meant bringing him in, 100%. He's one of the best players to play in the Premier League and he's still capable of playing at that level."

De Bruyne, who announced he will leave City this summer in April, has been in decent form for Pep Guardiola's side this season. He has recorded six goals and eight assists in 36 total club appearances so far this term.

The 33-year-old has allegedly also been linked with Chicago Fire of late.

