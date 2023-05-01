Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Premier League star valued over £100 million signed as soon as season ends: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to wrap up the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice right after the conclusion of the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Rice, 24, has emerged as a hot topic of discussion since the turn of the year as he is in the final 14 months of his contract. He was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in January but a potential transfer failed to materialize in the end.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are keen to renew their pursuit of Rice's signature this summer. Arteta has reportedly told the Gunners' hierarchy to hold talks with the Hammers captain as soon as the current campaign ends on 28 May.

Despite increasing interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, Arteta is confident that his club can lure Rice away from the London Stadium. He is keen to incorporate the London-born star into his midfield double pivot.

Rice, who is valued at over £100 million, is also eager to secure an exit from West Ham to pursue UEFA Champions League action next season. Last December, he told reporters while on international duty with England (via ESPN):

"One hundred percent I want to play in the Champions League. I've been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and you want to look back at what you've won and the biggest games you've played in."

Rice, who made his professional debut for West Ham in 2017, has scored 14 goals and laid out 13 assists in 238 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers. He has also guided them to back-to-back European semi-finals.

Arsenal eyeing move for Premier League attacker: Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have set their sights on Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of the next season. The Saint-Etienne academy graduate is viewed as a potential replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal are prepared to launch a move for the Frenchman in the early days of the upcoming summer transfer window. They are reportedly willing to splash close to £26 million for the right-footed inside forward's signature in the near future.

Saint-Maximin, 26, has dropped down in the pecking order at St. James' Park in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has also had to deal with three separate injuries and has registered just a goal and five assists in 26 matches so far.

