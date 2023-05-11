Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants two Bayer Leverkusen stars who have impressed since Xabi Alonso's arrival: Reports

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to snap up Bayer Leverkusen pair Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Diaby, 23, has drawn interest from a host of European giants of late due to his fine outings on the right flank for Xabi Alonso's side in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances so far.

Tapsoba, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the top defenders in Germany since arriving from Vitoria de Guimaraes for £18 million in 2020. He has netted two goals and laid out one assist in 42 matches so far this campaign.

According to Football London, Arteta has identified Diaby and Tapsoba as a couple of apt squad additions ahead of next season. The Gunners are willing to dish out a combined sum of around £100 million for the Leverkusen pair.

Diaby, who joined Die Werkself from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for £13 million in 2019, would provide solid competition to Bukayo Saka should he join Arsenal this summer. He could also deputize as a backup on the left flank.

Meanwhile, Tapsoba would provide reliable squad depth in a central defensive role alongside William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding. He could also step in as a holding midfielder if and when required.

Arsenal could reignite Raphinha interest, as per Dharmesh Sheth

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth said that Arsenal could re-launch a permanent move to lure Raphinha from Barcelona ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He elaborated:

"I think the right forward position is probably an area that they want to strengthen. Bukayo Saka has done unbelievably well but we know that last summer, they tried to get Raphinha, and I wonder if they will go for him again."

Shedding light on the Blaugrana's summer recruitment strategy, Sheth added:

"I think Barcelona is a club that intrigues everyone now and is one to look at this summer. Because if [Lionel] Messi is to make an incredible return, he's not going to be cheap, and you would guess that Raphinha could be allowed to leave. So would Arsenal revisit that deal? It's going to be really, really interesting this summer, I think."

Raphinha, 26, was heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea last summer before he opted to secure a permanent move to Camp Nou. Despite multiple advances from both London clubs, the Brazilian had his heart set on Barcelona.

Since joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United for around £55 million, the 16-cap Brazil star has been in fine form. He has scored 10 goals and laid out 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

