Arsenal close to completing first signing of the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to sign Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis this summer. The Argentine defensive midfielder has been one of the standout performers for the Spanish club since joining them in the summer of 2020.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal sporting director Edu is ready to make some ruthless transfer decisions this summer. The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder as they brace themselves for the exit of Dani Ceballos, who is likely to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

Arsenal are also ready to part ways with Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah in the summer in order to raise funds for future signings.

Arsenal have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign under the management of Mikel Arteta despite enjoying a successful transfer window last summer. The Gunners are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the early stages. Arsenal are in the semi-finals of the Europa League where they will have to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg against Villarreal if they are to progress to the final.

It has been a largely disappointing season overall for the Gunners, which has led many to believe the club could sack Mikel Arteta at the end of the season.

Arsenal will need to sign a number of top-quality players if they are to fight for the Champions League next season

Arsenal's current performances domestically and in Europe have left many wondering if they can still be considered one of the top six in the Premier League.

The Gunners are miles away from fighting for the Champions League at the moment. They will need to sign a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, a defender and a striker if they are to stand any chance of improving next season.

The potential signing of Guido Rodriguez could be the start of a busy transfer window for the north London club.