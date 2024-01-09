Arsenal close to FFP limits after racking up £400m net spend over past 3 years: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly close to reaching FFP limits after accumulating a net spend of £400 million over the past three years under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have signed several high-profile names in recent times. Declan Rice has been the club's most high-profile signing as the Englishman arrived for a club-record £105 million from West Ham United last summer. They also signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million and Jurrien Timber for £40 million from Ajax last summer.

Apart from that, the Gunners have made signings like Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, and Ben White in recent seasons.

Folarin Balogun and Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, are among the few notable names that the club have sold in recent seasons for a good amount of fee.

According to Evening Standard, Arsenal's net spend is close to £400 million and the club are currently walking a tightrope in financial fair play. This might hinder Arteta's aspirations of making more valuable additions to the team soon.

Signing a world-class forward, as well as completing a midfield revolution, are the club's priorities. However, in a bid to sign a new attacker, they might need to shell out a significant fee, which might not be feasible anytime soon.

Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, and more have been linked with the club but each of these players would cost a fortune.

In terms of their midfield, Arteta could consider keeping Jorginho for another season to maintain depth. Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has been linked heavily with the north London club. Villa, though, remain firm in their stance and won't let go of the Brazilian midfielder unless an extremely lucrative financial offer is presented.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Everton's Amadou Onana

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder has made 21 appearances for Sean Dyche's team this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The 22-year-old fits the mold that Arteta is looking to add to his side. He is physically strong and can play as a number 8 or even at the base of the midfield. Onana is contracted with the Toffees until the end of the 2026-27 season and according to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €50 million.

As per The Standard, Arsenal's motive of signing a forward first could delay their haul for a new midfielder as the club also need to abide by FFP regulations.