Arsenal close to reaching verbal agreement with superstar who is keen on joining Gunners despite interest from other PL clubs: Reports

Arsenal are closing in on a verbal agreement to sign in-demand Sporting Club striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer despite interest from other sides, as per reports. The Gunners are set to target attacking reinforcement after making additions in other positions of their squad, and Gyokeres is one of their main targets.

French publication L'Equipe has revealed (via GFFN) that Mikel Arteta's side are close to an agreement on personal terms with the 27-year-old. The report states that Gyokeres is keen on joining the Gunners despite featuring prominently on the wishlist of Ruben Amorim and Manchester United.

Gyokeres' name has featured widely in the media this summer after his astonishing spell in Portugal, where he bagged 97 goals over two seasons for Sporting. The striker has made it clear that he does not plan on remaining with the Portuguese club and will not resume for pre-season in a bid to finalize his exit.

Arsenal have been busy in this summer's transfer window, their first under Andrea Berta as director, as they look to strengthen their squad. They have agreed on a deal for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and have signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as backup for David Raya.

The Gunners are in need of a new striker following lengthy injury layoffs to both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the 2024-25 season. They have quite a few on their shortlist, including Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, but appear now to have their sights set on Gyokeres.

Arsenal handed boost as interesting Gyokeres clause kicks in: Reports

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Sporting Club striker Viktor Gyokeres as a clause in his contract has kicked in, reports indicate. The Sweden international is a major target for the Gunners this summer and is certain to leave Sporting.

Portuguese outlet A Bola has revealed (via GOAL) that from July 1st, a clause in Gyokeres' contract includes an interesting stipulation. It stipulates that Sporting have to accept any offers of €60 million and above for the striker or pay a sum equivalent to 10% of that amount to his agent for every rejection. This means that Arsenal will be able to table an offer from €60 million for the striker and his Portuguese club do not have much leg-room to work with.

Gyokeres has a release clause of €100 million in his contract with the Portuguese champions but is set to leave for less than this amount. His new transfer fee will encourage Mikel Arteta's side to make a bid to sign him, as he is keen to join them.

