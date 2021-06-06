Arsenal close to signing Manchester United target – Reports

Arsenal have reportedly overtaken Manchester United in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Gunners are keen on bringing the Sevilla star to the Emirates as a replacement for David Luiz.

As per a report in Marca [via The Express], Arsenal are now leading the race to sign Kounde.

Sevilla won’t sell Jules Kounde for less than 60m this summer despite the player wanting to move to a bigger club. The truth is at the moment Arsenal and Chelsea are the most interested and Arsenal want him to be the ‘leader of the defense’ https://t.co/p2aOKI1SHA — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) June 5, 2021

Manchester United were in talks with Sevilla over a move for the France international but the Red Devils did not agree a fee, allowing the Gunners to edge closer to sealing a deal.

Jules Kounde left his Sevilla future hanging when he hinted at a possible move.

"I did not decide anything," Kounde said. "My objective is to evolve at a big club, to always try to progress and win trophies, too. I may have to move, but it is not on the agenda."

Arsenal could make the first move in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports.(Marca) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 4, 2021

The defender said he wants to concentrate on Euro 2020 this summer before shifting his focus to a possible transfer to Arsenal or Manchester United.

"My objective is the European Championships. That was the case last year before the tournament had to be postponed. It's something that drives me. It's something I'm going to fight for. It's something that is going to guide me every day."

Manchester City almost signed Manchester United and Arsenal target

Manchester City were keen on signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla last summer. Pep Guardiola made direct contact with the defender but failed to agree a deal with the Spanish side.

Kounde confirmed he held talks with the Manchester City manager last summer.

"Yes, I spoke with Pep Guardiola. He had him on the telephone. We spoke in Spanish. Everything went well. I was interested in going there and I had guarantees that I would play. But it didn't happen."

Arsenal see Jules Kounde as a direct replacement for David Luiz, while Manchester United are looking to partner him with Harry Maguire.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section to improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Arvind Sriram