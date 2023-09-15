Arsenal close to triggering £52 million release clause for Barcelona target – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly close to triggering Barcelona target and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi's release clause of around £52 million.

The Gunners were one of the top spending clubs last summer, splashing over £200 million on four new faces. They signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber on respective permanent transfers, while also snapping up David Raya on a temporary deal.

Now, according to El Nacional, Arsenal are closing in on a deal to make Zubimendi their next signing in the upcoming winter transfer window. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to finish rebuilding his squad with the Barcelona target's signature in the near future.

The Gunners, who finished second in the Premier League table last campaign, will be able to trigger the 24-year-old's release clause. They are in a position to pay £52 million up front without even negotiating.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are expected to miss out on the Spaniard's services next January as a result. Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez is still pushing to rope in his long-term target as he views summer signing Oriel Romeu as just a temporary solution this season.

Zubimendi, who has a contract until June 2027 at Anoeta Stadium, could decide to leave Real Sociedad in search of a lucrative experience in the Premier League. He helped his boyhood club qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season and could be interested in sealing a switch to a title-challenging team like Mikel Arteta's outfit.

A two-cap Spain international, Zubimendi has earned a name for himself due to his passing, vision, and technique. He has registered five goals and six assists in 147 matches across all competitions for Real Sociedad, primarily operating in the heart of a 4-3-3 holding setup.

Barcelona hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are aiming to snap up Arsenal midfielder Jorginho on a cut-price move next January. They are keen to make the most of the Italian's contract situation in the winter window.

Jorginho, 31, joined the Gunners from Chelsea for around £12 million last January and helped them finish as Premier League runners-up in the 2022-23 season. He is currently deemed as a rotational option following Declan Rice and Kai Havertz's respective arrivals.

A UEFA Euro 2020 champion, Jorginho has started 11 of his 19 overall games for Arsenal so far. He could relish an improvement in his game-time at Barcelona as he could displace Oriel Romeu from their lineup.