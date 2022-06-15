Arsenal closing in on move for Barcelona outcast - Reports

Arsenal could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto if Bernd Leno ends up leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer, a report from Sport (via Sport Witness) has claimed.

Leno, who moved to north London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, has slipped down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, losing his place to Aaron Ramsdale. Despite not enjoying many minutes, the 30-year-old reportedly continues to draw eyeballs.

It is believed that newly-promoted Fulham want to get Arsenal's second-choice keeper on their payroll. If they get their wish, the Gunners will be without a capable backup for Ramsdale in the 2022-23 season.

To remedy the issue, Arteta’s side could reportedly knock on Barcelona’s doors who are looking for ways to reduce their wage bill. The Blaugrana have prepared a list of players who could be sacrificed for the cause, and Neto’s name happens to be on it.

Barcelona are confident that the Brazilian keeper will leave for greener pastures in the summer and join a club where he can play regularly. La Liga clubs Valencia and Villarreal are also interested in his services but cannot meet his wage demands. Arsenal, too, are likely to ask Neto to reduce his salary, but the Londoners are likely to have more wiggle room if Leno is sold to Fulham.

Arsenal move might not be in Barcelona outcast’s best interest

Neto, who moved to the Camp Nou for a €26 million fee in 2019, is a good goalkeeper. He is an excellent reader of the game, is good at organizing his defenders, and is a dependable shot-stopper. Getting Neto would not be a step-down for the Emirates outfit by any means, but the switch might not do the former Valencia man any good.

The 32-year-old wishes to play more regularly, something he has not been able to do at Barcelona. The situation is unlikely to change for the better at the Emirates. They already have a tried and tested first-choice goalkeeper in Ramsdale and are unlikely to replace him any time soon.

If the veteran goalkeeper wishes to play regularly in the twilight of his career, he must opt for a smaller club. And to make smaller clubs interested in him, he must inevitably reduce his wage demands.

