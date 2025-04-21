  • home icon
  Arsenal coach Mikel Artata pushing to sign 24-year-old La Liga ace in potential €80m deal: Reports

Arsenal coach Mikel Artata pushing to sign 24-year-old La Liga ace in potential €80m deal: Reports

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Apr 21, 2025 14:27 GMT
Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg - Source: Getty
Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to sign Athletic Club attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet in the summer transfer window. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Gunners see the 24-year-old as a potential alternative for captain Martin Odegaard in the creative midfield space (via NowArsenal).

So far this campaign, Sancet has made 31 appearances across competitions, bagging 17 goals and three assists. He's currently contracted with the La Liga outfit till the summer of 2032 and has a whopping price tag of €80 million.

The fee may seem on the higher side, particularly if the Gunners view Sancet as the second-choice to Odegaard. However, there may be a place in the squad, with Mikel Arteta choosing to deploy two number eights in his team, rather than one number 10.

If the aforementioned Spain international is added to the roster, Arteta could pick two out of Declan Rice, Odegaard and Sancet. It would also be extremely useful in case of injuries, with Arsenal having suffered from a fair few this season.

This would be an ideal move for Sancet as far as his career is concerned. The Gunners have consistently challenged for the Premier League title in the last few years and are in the UEFA Champions League semi-final this season.

They are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final four, with the first leg scheduled for April 29.

Arsenal keeping tabs on two Premier League centre-backs according to journalist

Gabriel (left) and William Saliiba

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and Brentford's Nathan Collins ahead of the summer transfer window. It is believed that the Gunners wish for the pair to complement William Saliba and Gabriel.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR Football (via CaughtOffSide):

"One other thing I find interesting is Arsenal looking for another central defender – Dean Huijsen and Nathan Collins are two they are looking at, and they insist they want them to compliment Saliba and Gabriel."

Huijsen has been touted as one of the brightest talents in the Premier League this year, having made 27 appearances in the competition for Bournemouth. He's contracted with the Cherries till the summer of 2030, and is set to cost a fair bit.

The same could be said about Collins, who is tied down till 2029 at Brentford. He's made 33 appearances across competitions for the Bees in the Premier League this campaign, bagging two goals and four assists.

Rahul Naresh

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Edited by Rahul Naresh
