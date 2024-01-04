Arsenal complain to PGMOL over rough treatment of attacker who is the third-most fouled PL player in 2023 - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly complained to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) over the rough treatment of Bukayo Saka.

The England international is the third most fouled Premier League player in 2023 (87), only behind Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (92) and Jordan Ayew (117).

Amid worries over potential injury issues, the Gunners believe that referees must dish out yellow cards in the first instance of a foul on Saka, as per the Daily Mail. The winger picked up a thigh problem that forced him off in the 2-1 Champions League defeat against Lens on October 3 last year.

Saka missed seven matches for club and country after the injury. Mikel Arteta previously called for the protection of his star man in November 2022.

The Spanish boss said at the time (h/t GOAL):

"The better the players become, the bigger target they become because people try and find ways to stop him. That is why football has very clear rules, what you can do and what you cannot do, and that is the referees’ job [to protect players].”

Saka is an integral part of Arsenal's squad, with no natural left-footed replacements on the right flank. This season, he has bagged nine goals and 12 assists from 26 appearances across competitions.

The 22-year-old winger will be expected to feature in the Gunners' FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Sunday (January 7).

Gary Neville claims Arsenal can still win the Premier League after successive defeats

Arsenal have slipped to fourth in the Premier League standings after registering successive defeats against West Ham United (2-0, December 28) and Fulham (2-1, December 31).

The Gunners have found it hard to find the net this campaign. They failed to score against the Hammers after managing 30 shots, with eight finding the target. Addressing the north Londoners, who have scored the fewest goals (37) for a side in the top five, Neville told Sky Sports (via Football.London):

"The issue obviously is at the top end of the pitch whereby they have a problem with putting the ball in the back of the net at this moment in time. The striker is an issue."

First-choice striker Gabriel Jesus has scored just three goals from 15 league appearances this campaign. However, Neville claims that Arsenal can still claim the title and added:

"They’ve just got to work it out. But they can come back, they can still win the league.”

Mikel Arteta's side are fourth with 40 points, five behind leaders Liverpool. The Gunners face Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in their next two Premier League fixtures, respectively; both of those games are winnable on paper.