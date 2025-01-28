Arsenal confident of agreeing new contract with star player: Reports

Arsenal are allegedly confident that star centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, whose current deal will expire in 2027, will agree to a new contract in the future.

Magalhaes, 27, has cemented himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Gunners over the last three terms. He has formed a stellar partnership with William Saliba, helping his side pop up as title contenders.

Now, according to AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Arsenal are currently in talks with Magalhaes over a contract renewal. Although both parties are far from reaching an agreement now, the Gunners are optimistic.

So far this term, Magalhaes has started 29 of his 31 appearances across competitions for the Mikel Arteta-coached side. He has helped them register 11 clean sheets and scored five goals so far this campaign.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Overall, the Brazilian has won one Community Shield trophy for Arsenal.

Arsenal urged to offload 2 first-team players

Speaking recently to betting website AceOdds, Arsenal great Alan Smith shared his two cents on his former club's pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. He opined (h/t Metro):

"Alexander Isak would [still] probably be the number one target because he's succeeded in the Premier League. There wouldn't be any settling down period where you're getting used to the league. He's at a good age as well – mid 20s – and he showed it in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semis, what a fine player he is."

Smith also named two players the Gunners should offload to raise funds:

"Some of the fringe players. Gabriel Jesus got injured again after that spell of scoring goals. [Mikel Arteta will] know better than me but we probably need to sell in order to free up money to buy and Arteta's got to decide who he could get out of the door to get more money."

Smith, who helped the north London side lift two league titles, concluded:

"Zinchenko, doesn't get a game these days. The two lads from Manchester City. When Manchester City are allowing title rivals to have a couple of players, you wonder why they are allowing that. We;ve probably seen the reason over the last two years."

Gabriel Jesus, who is nursing an anterior cruciate ligament injury, has registered seven goals in 27 overall outings for his club this campaign.

Expand Tweet

Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the other hand, has made just 13 appearances across competitions for the Emirates Stadium side so far this campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback