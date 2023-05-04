Arsenal confident of securing the services of £100 million rated transfer target this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly growing in confidence of securing the £100 million signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

According to Football Insider, Rice, 24, is expected to leave the Hammers at the end of the season. Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in the England international but its the Gunners who lead the race.

Rice is understood to desire to remain in his home city of London. Arsenal are not only situated in London but can offer the midfielder UEFA Champions League football. This is a competition the player has made clear he desires to be participating in during his career. He said during the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via the Guardian):

“One hundred per cent I want to play in the Champions League. For the last two or three years I’ve been saying that."

Rice has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in 43 games across competitions. He was appointed as West Ham captain after Mark Noble retired last summer. The former Chelsea academy graduate was also a standout performer for England at the FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal are seemingly confident of securing Rice's signature in what would be an indication of how far they have come under Mikel Arteta. A signing of such stature and finances has evaded the north Londoners for some time.

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger would love to have coached Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Arsene Wenger lauds Kevin De Bruyne.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he would love to have coached Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian struck twice as the Cityzens claimed a 4-1 win over the Gunners on April 26.

Wenger coached many top midfielders during his time with the north Londoners including Patrick Vieira, Marc Overmars, and Cesc Fabregas. However, he couldn't help but praise De Bruyne, telling the Premier League's official YouTube channel:

“I would say many Arsenal players, but the one who is ready to move into this Hall of Fame, who has been consistent over the past seven or eight years is De Bruyne."

Wenger added:

“He has been exceptional in efficiency, quality and decisiveness in the big games.”

De Bruyne has been in scintillating form this season, scoring nine goals and providing an astounding 27 assists in 42 games. He has helped City replace the Gunners at the top of the league by a point and a game in hand.

