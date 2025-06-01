Arsenal consider joining race for £70m rated PL star who they consider a viable alternative to Benjamin Sesko: Reports

As per The Sun (via GOAL), Arsenal are considering Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro as an alternative to their prime target in the centre-forward department, Benjamin Sesko. The report also states that the Seagulls could accept an £70 million transfer fee for their striker.

After a season plagued by injury deficiencies in their frontline, the Gunners are weighing up several centre-forward options in the transfer market. Last term, (2024-25), the injury setback of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz arguably made Arsenal struggle in attack.

While Mikel Merino saved the day on several occasions, the absence of a natural striker was tactically evident in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. In a bid to avoid a repeat of their last term's predicament, Sesko has been mentioned to be Arsenal's priority target this summer.

However, recent reports have revealed that Arsenal are looking to join the race for Joao Pedro. As a flexible striker, the Brazilian has proven to be someone who's highly alert in the opponent's penalty area.

Joao Pedro is also a good dribbler with the ball at his feet who advances in attack in quick succession. The Brazilian netted 10 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions for Brighton last season.

If the Gunners fail to sign Sesko, Joao Pedro could be a viable option that could still deliver an important attacking number for the north London side.

Could Joao Pedro fit into Mikel Arteta's playing system at Arsenal?

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Leicester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Due to his capability to score and create goal-scoring opportunities, Joao Pedro could be a useful asset for Mikel Arteta. His flexibility to take up multiple attacking positions likewise makes him a player who could be a great signing at the Emirates.

Due to his quick nature and ability to drop deep into the midfield in a bid to create chances, he could also easily fit into Arteta's 4-3-3 setup. With players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the sides, the Brazilian could thrive under Arteta's management.

What sets Joao Pedro apart from several strikers is his capacity to easily take up a winger's role and deliver. Overall, he's recorded 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 games for Brighton.

