Arsenal consider move for 'brilliant' Barcelona star this summer-Reports

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto this summer. Neto has not enjoyed regular football at the Camp Nou due to the presence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and is believed to be eager to leave the club this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. Brighton loanee Matt Ryan is set to return to the Seagulls after a six-month loan spell with the Gunners. This will force Mikel Arteta to sign a new second-choice goalkeeper to provide competition to Bernd Leno.

Brazilian shot-stopper Neto rose to prominence during his time with Valencia. During his two seasons with the Spanish club, Neto developed into one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga. He was signed by Barcelona in 2019 to provide stiff competition to ter Stegen.

Instead, the German goalkeeper's incredible performances in goal for the Catalans have impacted Neto's playing time during his two years at Camp Nou. Neto has had to make do with a bit-part role at Barcelona and has made just seventeen appearances in two seasons with the club.

Neto was described as a 'brilliant' goalkeeper by Spanish manager Marcelino when the two worked together at Valencia in 2019. The 31-year-old's ability to distribute the ball from the back and his commanding physical presence could make him the ideal signing for Mikel Arteta.

The goalkeeping position at Arsenal has been a source of concern for the club over the years. Bernd Leno has been impressive between the posts for the north London club but is also prone to occasional errors. The 25-year-old has also been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Neto Murara is on Arsenal's agenda. Valence are also still interested in re-signing the Brazilian goalkeeper, who wants to play regularly next season.



Barcelona keeper Neto will need assurances over playing time if he is to join Arsenal this summer

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto reacts during his side's 2020-21 Champions League clash against Ferencvaros

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto has hardly received any game time during his time at Barcelona. He will be desperate to join a club where he could become a potential first-choice goalkeeper.

Bernd Leno's shaky performances for Arsenal towards the end of the season could lead to Neto becoming Arsenal's No.1 if he joins the Premier League giants this summer.

Neto Murara catches the eyes of PL Clubs



Barcelona signed Neto for €26 million from Valencia in 2019. The Spanish giants are likely to demand a fee in the region of €15 million for the goalkeeper.

