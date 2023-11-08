Arsenal consider selling 24-year-old star in €40 million deal amid interest from European giants: Reports 

Arsenal could reportedly look to part ways with Kai Havertz after just one season in a deal worth €40 million amidst interest from Real Madrid.

The Gunners signed Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for over €65 million in the summer. The German has, however, struggled so far, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 17 games across competitions. Even his goal was a penalty offered by the club's regular penalty takers Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Hence, as per Defensa Central (via The Real Champs), Arsenal could consider selling Havertz next summer. Real Madrid, who have been linked multiple times with the German in the past, are still interested. Bayern Munich are also monitoring his situation.

Los Blancos were linked with Havertz during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, where he registered 46 goals and 31 assists in 150 games. He then moved to Chelsea in 2020 but struggled to make an impact for them. The 24-year-old has now joined Arsenal, where he is struggling as well despite a slight improvement in recent performances.

Real Madrid were also linked with Havertz in the summer but they didn't want to pay the asking price of over €65 million for his service. However, they might be interested if the price drops to around €40 million next summer.

Mikel Arteta on importance of Arsenal beating Sevilla in their upcoming clash

Arsenal are set to host Sevilla in their fourth UEFA Champions League group-stage game on Wednesday, November 8. The Gunners lead Group B and are a point above RC Lens and three points above Sevilla (3rd) and PSV Eindhoven (4th).

If the north London side beat Sevilla, they will qualify for the knockout stages if RC Lens also beat PSV on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, manager Mikel Arteta stressed the need to win against the Spanish giants, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"The moment you have a chance in football to put it to bed, do it. We have to do a lot of things right tomorrow to earn the right to win it and against a really good team with enormous experience in this competition, we have to prove it tomorrow in front of our people how excited we are to play that game and what it means for us."

The Gunners beat Sevilla 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan two weeks ago. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scored for them while Nemanja Gudelj got one back for the hosts.