Arsenal consider selling star player to fund summer overhaul - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly listening to offers for winger Nicolas Pepe. The 25-year-old has struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League since joining the Gunners from Lille in 2019.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could consider accepting a big offer for Pepe as he has struggled to maintain consistency during the last couple of seasons at the Emirates.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72 million in the summer of 2019 ahead of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Pepe joined Arsenal on the back of an incredible season with Lille, during which he scored 22 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances for the French side.

Despite showing glimpses of his ability during his time with the Gunners, Pepe has struggled to live up to his price tag. He has scored just 20 goals in 87 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.

The Gunners need a squad overhaul this summer to boost their chances of fighting for a Champions League spot next season.

Arsenal will look to sell the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles but are unlikely to raise much money from the sale of the aforementioned players.

Fabrizio Romano believes the north London club are willing to listen to offers for Nicolas Pepe, but will struggle to recoup the majority of the £72 million they spent to sign him from Lille in 2019.

'The feeling around the player is that Arsenal will try again with him, will try with Arteta also to build this consideration in Europe and let's see what happens next season. But if an important bid will arrive Arsenal are open to consider, but at the moment it's really difficult to have this money for this player," said Romano on The Arsenal Lounge.

"In the current market there are few explosive options with eye for goal like Pepe.



"His skillset hasn’t been utilised to its best potential yet, and that is what should add hesitancy if Arsenal were, by some miracle, offered a big fee."



Arsenal will need to sell some star players if they are to raise funds for transfers this summer

Arsenal are in desperate need of new signings this summer if they are to improve next season. The Gunners look a shadow of their former selves and will have to spend big during the transfer window.

The Gunners could, therefore, look to sell the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette to raise funds for new signings.