Arsenal consider surprise move to sign ex-Everton forward in attempt to strengthen attack: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a surprise move for former Everton man Moise Kean on the back of his impressive campaign in the Serie A. The Italian striker has been in fine form for Fiorentina this season and is one of Europe's most potent marksmen, making him a candidate for the Gunners as they seek to strengthen their frontline.

Mikel Arteta's side appear to be missing a specialist number nine, with the duo of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus not the most clinical in front of goal. The Brazil international has also picked up a knee injury and is expected to be sidelined until the 2025-26 season.

Italian publication Tuttosport reports that the Gunners are in the race to sign Everton flop Kean, who has scored 15 goals in the Serie A this term.

The 24-year-old endured a wretched spell in English football after joining Everton in 2019, as he failed to establish himself before he was sold in 2023. He made just 39 appearances and scored four goals for the Toffees, as he spent most of his time out on loan, with spells at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Moise Kean has found his feet at Fiorentina, having joined the club in the summer of 2024 for just €13 million. The striker has a release clause of €52 million in his contract with La Viola, with a number of Premier League sides watching him closely.

Arsenal failed with an attempt late in the January transfer window to sign Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins. They will likely target another player in the summer, particularly if they remain unable to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Arsenal star opens door to Real Madrid switch: Reports

Arsenal defender William Saliba has indicated his willingness to join Spanish giants Real Madrid, as per a report from Sky Sports. The France international is a target for Los Blancos this season after establishing himself as one of England's finest defenders.

Sky Sports reports that Real Madrid have already approached the representatives of the Arsenal defender, and they have communicated his willingness to complete a dream switch to the club. Los Blancos are prepared to pay a world record fee for the 23-year-old centre-back, whose contract runs until 2027.

Real Madrid have faced a terrible injury crisis in defence this season but have remained patient as they look to land their major targets. Saliba will be keen to be reunited with France teammate Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be very open to a move to Spain.

