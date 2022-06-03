Arsenal considering loaning out 22-year-old this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering loaning out left-back Nuno Tavares just a year after he arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

Tavares, 22, joined the Gunners from Primeira Liga side Benfica for £7.2 million to provide competition to Kieran Tierney on the left-hand side of defense.

He has managed 28 appearances, scoring a goal and contributing two assists, while filling in for Tierney, who has dealt with injury problems throughout the campaign. However, some of his performances have been criticized as he has failed to fully adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

According to The Athletic (via HITC), Arsenal are exploring the possibility of sending Tavares out on loan to gain more first-team opportunities.

The Portuguese left-back is pacey and does pose a threat going forward. However, his defending has left a lot to be desired.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has previously stated that he feels Mikel Arteta does not trust Tavares, saying (via HITC):

“I fear that Arteta, not that he doesn’t believe in him, but I think maybe he has lost trust in Nuno now.”

A loan move will give the youngster valuable opportunities to develop further. William Saliba a perfect example of an Arsenal player who has found success on loan.

Saliba, 21, has been sent out on loan spells to Saint-Etienne and Marseille since joining the Gunners in 2019. He is yet to make a senior appearance for Mikel Arteta's side but has flourished at Marseille this season, winning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award.

Arsenal interested in left-back acquisitions

Aaron Hickey is admired by the Gunners

Arsenal have been linked with two players that can play at left-back, with the Gunners reportedly chasing Bologna's Aaron Hickey.

The Scottish left-back has attracted attention following an impressive season at the Serie A side. He made 36 league appearances, scoring five goals and contributing an assist.

Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Metro) reports that is the subject of a £21.75 million move and that a deal is supposedly close. He could be vying with compatriot Kieran Tierney for a starting berth at left-back for the Gunners next season.

However, Caught Offside reports that Arteta is targeting PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The report claims that the Gunners boss will look to convert Gakpo, 23, into a left-back.

The Dutchman has been in hugely impressive form for PSV this season, scoring 21 goals and contributing 15 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. The Gunners may face competition from Chelsea, however, with the Blues also interested in using Gakpo as a left-back.

The fee being touted for the PSV man is around £25 million and the Eredivisie side will reportedly accept nothing less for the player.

