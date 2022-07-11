Arsenal considering move for 22-year-old Bundesliga defender as potential replacement for William Saliba amid pressing interest from Marseille: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix. The 22-year-old is viewed as a potential replacement for William Saliba, who has been heavily courted by Olympique Marseille in recent weeks.

According to MediaFootMarseille, Marseille president Pablo Longoria and club owner Frank McCourt are eager to re-sign William Saliba this summer after his impressive displays for the club last season.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint Etienne for €30 million in 2019 and returned to the French club on loan for the 2019-20 campaign. He spent the next season loan with OGC Nice and was once again sent out on a season-long loan to Marseille last summer.

The Frenchman became a regular starter for the Ligue 1 giants. He made 52 appearances for the club across all competitions and helped them finish second in the league table. Saliba was included in the UNFP Ligue 1 'Team of the Year' and won the UNFP 'Young Player of the Year' award last season.

The defender is believed to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans for next season. However, the Gunners are reportedly willing to part ways with Saliba if they are able to recoup the €30 million they spent to sign him.

The 21-year-old is believed to be Marseille's top defensive target. Arsenal have now identified Maxence Lacroix as Saliba's potential replacement.

Lacroix caught the attention of a number of clubs thanks to his performances for Wolfsburg last season. He made 36 appearances for the club in all competitions. The defender's speed and physical presence make him the ideal transfer target for Arsenal.

His contract with the German club is set to run until 2025, which could result in Wolfsburg demanding a sizeable fee for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal could look to keep hold of William Saliba this summer

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Arsenal have often been criticized for the way they have handled William Saliba since the defender joined the club in 2019. The centre-back was seen as one of the biggest prospects in French football prior to his move to the Emirates Stadium and has proven his worth during his loan spells with Nice and Marseille.

Saliba is still only 21 and has time to develop even further and become a star for Arsenal. Furthermore, the north London club will be keen to push for a place in the top-four of the Premier League and are preparing themselves for next season's Europa League.

Been told situation could only change in case of crazy bid. Arsenal trust him - keen on discussing a new contract. William Saliba situation. Rumours on loan move are wide of mark, Arsenal board and Mikel Arteta both count on Saliba as part of the team for next season.Been told situation could only change in case of crazy bid. Arsenal trust him - keen on discussing a new contract. William Saliba situation. Rumours on loan move are wide of mark, Arsenal board and Mikel Arteta both count on Saliba as part of the team for next season. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Been told situation could only change in case of crazy bid. Arsenal trust him - keen on discussing a new contract. https://t.co/HdelHSWimu

The club's lack of squad depth was one of the main reasons for their downfall last season. Mikel Arteta will be keen to keep hold of William Saliba, who could be given chances in the Europa League and the cup competitions next season.

