Arsenal considering move for Manchester United target as Gabriel Jesus replacement - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo as Gabriel Jesus' replacement.

The Gunners are searching for a new attacker following the knee injury Jesus suffered while at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

The former Manchester City striker is set to remain on the sidelines and has undergone surgery on his right knee.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a great start to the season and sit top of the Premier League with 37 points.

A key reason behind this has been the success of the attacking trio Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Jesus has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 appearances, and his absence will be felt.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal may set their sights on PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo, who continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy on Cody Gakpo and his potential transfer in January: "There comes a time when you can't say no anymore". Expectation is for PSV Eindhoven to let him leave in January.

Gakpo, 23, has been a revelation for PSV and the Netherlands national team.

He has scored 13 goals and contributed 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions for Boeren.

The Dutchman also caught the eye during the FIFA World Cup with Oranje, scoring three goals in five appearances.

However, Arsenal will have a fight on their hands to lure Gakpo to the Emirates Stadium as United are extremely keen on the attacker.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has a good rapport with his compatriot after coaching him at PSV's academy years ago.

They also share the same agency and Ten Hag views Gakpo as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed the club in November.

He could also be handed Manchester United's famous #7 shirt, vacated by the Portuguese icon.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas claims Manchester United are too big a club for Harry Maguire

Gallas scrutinizes United's Maguire.

Manchester United captain Maguire enjoyed a successful FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar following a tumultuous period at Old Trafford.

He made five appearances, providing one assist and helping the Three Lions keep three clean sheets.

Maguire was a standout performer for Gareth Southgate's side, but that hasn't been the case at United.

The Englishman has struggled with his form for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Harry Maguire make the World Cup Team of the Tournament.

He has been constantly criticized since arriving at the club from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019.

Maguire has made nine appearances for Ten Hag's side, with only five in the starting lineup.

Gallas believes United is too big a club for the defender, telling Genting Casino:

"Manchester United is too big a club for Maguire, that is why he has not performed there."

The Frenchman doesn't think he would be a good asset for Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur either, adding:

"I’m not sure if Tottenham will want him at the back. They need defenders but Maguire would not be good for them. He is almost 30 years old and he does not have as much speed as others."

