Arsenal in 'constant contact' for Premier League midfielder rated between €60m and €70m: Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly in regular contact with Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, hoping to pave the way for a potential transfer in the summer.

According to Dutch outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness), Arsenal tried to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window but did not have their way. It has been claimed that Onana turned the Gunners down in January because he did not want to leave Everton while they were battling relegation.

Everton have not improved much under Sean Dyche, climbing up to 16th place in the Premier League standings, although level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and 18th-placed Bournemouth. If they are relegated, Onana will leave the club for certain in the summer. Even if they manage to stay afloat, there is reportedly a 99% chance that he will leave Goodison Park.

Arsenal are one of the teams interested in signing the Belgian and have been communicating frequently with him in the hope of a summer transfer. Mikel Arteta’s side’s hopes have been boosted by the fact that the player feels ready to join a bigger club.

Everton, too, are reportedly prepared to part ways with the 21-year-old midfielder for the right price. The Goodison Park side are hoping to raise between €60 million and €70 million by selling the former Lille man.

Onana joined Everton last summer from Lille for a €35 million fee. He is a natural defensive midfielder, but can also play further up or down when required. Formerly a Hamburger SV player, Onana has thus far featured in 29 games for Dyche’s team in the 2022-23 season, scoring once and claiming an assist.

Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid’s 23-year-old player

According to Sport Mediaset (via Caught Offside), Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz in the summer. Diaz, 23, is currently on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan.

It has been claimed that the Gunners are looking to add more depth to their attack ahead of the 2023-24 season. Diaz, who is capable of playing on either wing as well as an attacking midfielder, has emerged as a target for them. According to the aforementioned report, Arteta’s side are prepared to pay over €30 million for his services in the summer.

Diaz has emerged as an integral part of AC Milan this season. He has featured in 32 games for the Rosonerri in all competitions, scoring six times and claiming an assist. It is believed that Milan want to make his stay permanent at the end of the season, but Real Madrid have the option to buy him back, courtesy of a clause in his contract.

