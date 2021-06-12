Arsenal contact Manchester United over potential deal for midfielder - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly approached Manchester United over a potential deal for Donny van de Beek. The midfielder has had a frustrating first year at Manchester United and might be looking for greener pastures in the upcoming summer window.

Having joined Manchester United from Ajax in a £40 million-worth deal, Van de Beek made 36 appearances for the club across all competitions, the majority of which came from the bench. The midfielder was handed only four Premier League starts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

According to 90min, Arsenal have made contact with Manchester United over a potential deal for the Dutch midfielder.

Mikel Arteta and Co. will be short in the midfield department for the upcoming season with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Torreira all reportedly set to leave the club in the summer window.

The situation has prompted the Arsenal hierarchy to find a midfield solution ahead of next season. The Gunners have also been linked with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Denis Zakaria, Ebrima Darboe and Ruben Neves in the past few days.

Arsenal were also rumored to be interested in former Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia but the 24-year-old decided to join Aston Villa instead.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down suggestions claiming Van de Beek was unhappy

In March this year, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down suggestions of claims that Van de Beek wasn't happy at the club.

"There is always speculation here. Donny has been focusing really hard and working really hard to get back available for the latter stages of the season so that's our focus," Solskjaer told a news conference.

Whether Manchester United agree to let Van de Beek leave for the north London-based club or offer him an improved role in the 2021-22 season remains to be seen.

