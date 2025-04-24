Arsenal contact Real Madrid over signing 3 players; Florentino Perez could approve transfer for two of them: Reports

Arsenal have contacted Real Madrid regarding the signing of three players, according to a report from RealMadridConfidential (via TEAMtalk). The report has also claimed that club president Florentino Perez could approve the transfers of two out of the three players.

The first player on the Gunners' target is Eduardo Camavinga, who has been a first-team player at the Bernabeu since he joined in 2021. He has won the UEFA Champions League twice with Los Blancos, and Florentino Perez is not expected to let the versatile midfielder leave.

The Gunners are also looking at Rodrygo Goes, who has been a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2019. He has been an important player for Real Madrid in recent years, and the Spanish giants are not likely to allow his exit this summer. However, the report has insisted that Perez could agree on a fee for Rodrygo.

Arsenal also have Arda Guler in their sights, but this also seems like a rather uncertain proposition for the Spanish capital club. The 20-year-old playmaker is recognized as a massive talent for the future at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are not ones to sell players with big potential.

However, Guler has struggled to find playing time this season, with less than 900 minutes in La Liga so far. With the vast majority of his appearances coming from the bench, exit rumors are not unexpected, and the report claims Perez may be inclined to let him leave.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Arsenal were the better side across both legs as they trounced Real Madrid 5-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Gunners were recognized as the underdogs ahead of the tie, which is hardly surprising, as they were taking on the pedigree club with 15 titles in the competition.

However, Mikel Arteta's side provided a miraculous performance in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, clinching a 3-0 win and keeping a clean sheet. Two world-class free kicks from Declan Rice stumped Carlo Ancelotti's lads, and they could not get back into the game, while Mikel Merino added a third goal.

There were talks of a remontada as Real Madrid looked to find the comeback in the second leg, when Arsenal visited the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they did not live up to the hype around their pedigree, as they failed to hold off the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring just after the hour (65'), and while Vinicius Junior did pounce on a mistake to score two minutes later, Madrid could not do much else. The Gunners held firm for 90 minutes, and Gabriel Martinelli scored their fifth goal on aggregate in injury time.

