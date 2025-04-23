Arsenal contemplating handing new deal to veteran star as Mikel Arteta is keen on keeping player: Reports

Arsenal are considering sanctioning a new contract to keep experienced midfielder Thomas Partey at the club beyond this summer, as per reports. The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Ad

The Athletic reports that the Gunners wish to keep Partey beyond this season after the 31-year-old proved his worth with sterling displays this term. Manager Mikel Arteta is pleased with the former Atletico Madrid man and has directed the club to enter into negotiations with him over an extension.

Thomas Partey will be open to an arrangement that will see him pen an improved two-year deal with Arsenal, or a one-year extension with an option for another 12 months. The Ghana international will also consider other options in case an agreement is not reached with the Gunners, with Barcelona said to be interested in his services.

Ad

Trending

Partey appeared set to leave Arsenal this season, as injuries have prevented him from consistently performing in previous seasons. The midfielder appears to have turned a corner with his fitness this term, appearing 46 times, the most appearances he has made in a season for the club.

Arteta has deployed Partey in a variety of positions, particularly right-back and central midfield, since his arrival at the Emirates in 2020. He was important in their elimination of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals but will miss the first leg of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) through suspension.

Ad

Arsenal star likely to miss the remainder of the season: Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is facing the possibility of having already played his last game for the club. The 33-year-old is currently out injured, and Mikel Arteta has revealed in a press conference ahead of facing Crystal Palace that he is set to face a few weeks out after his "scary" injury.

Ad

“I hope so, but I am not certain so we have to see how he evolves in the next few days, I would say few weeks. The doctor was quite cautious about talking about any dates. Good news is he’s improving, he’s feeling much better. It was quite a scary situation and he’s in a good place now.”

Ad

Jorginho picked up a suspected broken rib in his side's 1-1 draw with Brentford in the league last week. The former Chelsea man left the pitch in the closing stages of the encounter following a collision, leaving his side to finish the game with ten men.

The midfielder joined Arsenal from rivals Chelsea in January 2023 for a £12 million fee. He will be out of a contract at the end of the season, and is in talks with Brazilian club Flamengo over a transfer as a free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More