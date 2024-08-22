Arsenal on the cusp of signing top transfer target as Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League title: Reports 

Journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that Mikel Merino will join Arsenal from Real Sociedad this summer. He also stated that the Spain international is likely to sign a four-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium till 2028.

The Gunners have been linked with Merino for a significant period of this transfer window and it finally looks like they're getting their man. Mikel Arteta was in search of a number eight, which would then potentially imply that Declan Rice moves back to the base of the midfield.

In the north Londoners' first league game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, it was Thomas Partey who operated as a number six while Rice played a box-to-box role. However, the Ghana international wasn't particularly impressive, and it seems as though Arteta was targeting an upgrade on the midfielder.

Schira wrote about this transfer on his X account:

"Done deal and confirmed! Mikel Merino will sign for Arsenal from Real Sociedad."

The deal also seems ideal for Merino, who would get the opportunity to play a starting role in the Arsenal squad. Moreover, the 28-year-old will be part of a team that is poised to challenge for the Premier League title and is expected to go deep into the UEFA Champions League this year.

To date, Merino has made 242 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 27 goals and 30 assists. He only had a year left on his deal at Real Sociedad, a factor that would have nudged the club to finalize a deal for their midfielder.

Arsenal youngster set to join Deportivo La Corona - Reports

Charlie Patino

Young Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino is reportedly set to join Deportivo La Corona this summer. According to Mirror, the Gunners have already agreed to a deal with the Spanish side, and personal terms remain to be the only roadblock in this move.

Patino is a promising midfield player who has seen little senior minutes due to the competition at the Emirates Stadium. He completed season-long loan spells at Blackpool and Swansea in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, respectively.

Although he impressed during his time away, it is unlikely that the 20-year-old central midfielder will see any senior minutes should he remain with Arsenal. He will have to compete with Declan Rice, Jorginho, and potentially, Mikel Merino this year.

Till now, Patino has made just two appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging a goal in the process.

