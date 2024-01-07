Arsenal could reportedly be without striker Gabriel Jesus for their FA Cup third-round encounter against Liverpool on Sunday, January 7.

According to Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel, Jesus is currently dealing with a knee problem, the seriousness of which is yet to be determined. Mokbel provided the update via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, writing:

"Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus a doubt for today’s FA Cup clash v Liverpool with a knee issue. Some hope the problem isn’t serious but extent unclear."

The Brazilian has notably been troubled by injuries since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium last summer. During the 2022-23 campaign, he missed 15 matches across competitions due to a knee injury, going on to play just 33 times across competitions. He recorded 11 goals and eight assists in those games.

This season, Jesus missed the Gunners' Community Shield win and first two Premier League games earlier this season with a knee issue. He was absent for five more matches across competitions in October and November due to a hamstring problem.

However, since returning from the latter issue, he has featured in each of their last 10 matches across the league and UEFA Champions League.

Overall, Jesus has played 21 matches in all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring seven goals and laying out three assists.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus boasts a decent record against Liverpool

Gabriel Jesus has largely enjoyed playing against Liverpool over the course of his career.

The former Manchester City man has gone up against the Reds on 15 occasions, recording six goals and four assists. His team's results have been mixed though, with five wins, six draws and four losses.

Jesus notably scored for Arsenal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool late last season. He also assisted once in his side's 3-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's men back in October 2022.

However, he failed to record a goal contribution when the two teams clashed on December 23 this year, with that game ending in a 1-1 draw.

For their clash against Jurgen Klopp's men, Mikel Arteta's side will be without Jurrien Timber (ACL), Fabio Vieira (groin) and Thomas Partey (thigh). Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) are both doubtful to play.