Arsenal dealt blow as star man picks up injury while on international duty, might miss UCL clash against Real Madrid: Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow as star defender Riccardo Calafiori is reportedly a doubt for their UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid after picking up an injury. The Italy international suffered a knee injury in the UEFA Nations League clash against Germany on Thursday, leaving him set for a spell on the sidelines.

Calafiori appeared to suffer a knee problem in the closing stages against Germany after slipping and landing awkwardly on the San Siro pitch. However, he completed the game. Italy boss Luciano Spalletti revealed afterwards that the Arsenal man would undergo tests to determine the extent of the damage to his knee.

Correire dello Sport has reported that the 22-year-old suffered a first to second degree strain to the collateral ligament of his knee. He will, as a result, miss up to three weeks of action for the Gunners, potentially missing their Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid.

Calafiori will return to the Arsenal training center immediately, as he has been released from the national team to begin his rehabilitation with his club. He will not be a part of Spalletti's side that will look to overturn their first leg deficit, having lost 2-1 at home to Germany. The second leg of the quarterfinal tie will take place in Dortmund on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side can expect the former Bologna man to be out for a number of games leading up to the Real Madrid game, for which he is doubtful. The first leg will take place at the Emirates on April 8. He will likely miss league games against Fulham and Everton immediately after the international break.

Arsenal star expresses excitement at upcoming Real Madrid tie

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has expressed his excitement at his side's upcoming games against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners will face the reigning champions for a place in the last four of the competition after eliminating PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16.

Raya revealed to Sky Sports that he expects his side to be challenged by the clash against the Spanish giants. The goalkeeper, however, pointed out that these games were the kind he dreamt of as a young player. He said (via BeSoccer):

"We have a big challenge ahead playing Real Madrid. It is the one you really wanted to play when you were young."

Arsenal made light work of PSV, winning 9-3 on aggregate to reach the quarterfinals of the competition. Carlo Ancelotti's side, on the other hand, needed a penalty shootout to overcome rivals Atletico Madrid in their last-16 encounter. Both sides will lock horns in April for a chance to progress in the competition.

