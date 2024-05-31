Arsenal dealt blow as transfer target prefers move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a blow as their long-term target, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, would reportedly prefer a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. The Gunners have been trying to bring the 25-year-old on board over several transfer windows.

Mikel Arteta has been looking at Zubimendi as a long-term replacement for injury-prone Thomas Partey. However, according to a report by Sport, the midfielder wants to remain in Spain and is only interested in approaches from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Zubimendi has a contract with Sociedad until 2027 and also has an enticing €60 million (£51 million) release clause in his contract. He has appeared in 45 matches for the Erreala, managing four goals and picking up one assist, this season.

His ability to play as a defensive and box-to-box midfielder makes him a great fit for any team, including Arsenal. The Gunners bolstered their midfield by signing Declan Rice from West Ham United in 2023 for a club-record fee of £105 million. While he has been a great asset, Thomas Partey's off-color performances have made the north London outfit look for alternatives.

Zubimendi's ability to spot anger with a penchant for making tackles makes him a great fit for any outfit. Undoubtedly, he would add much-needed bite and steal to a resurgent Arsenal side.

While the Blaugrana and Los Blancos have appeared as frontrunners, it's unlikely that Barca will be able to afford him given their financial troubles. Furthermore, Real Madrid rely heavily on Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Luka Modric. With plenty of options and experience in midfield, Zubimendi might likely find himself warming the bench.

Be that as it may, the Spanish midfielder has been included in the squad to play Euro 2024 in Germany. However, he may play the second pivot to Manchester City's Rodri.

Arsenal have been linked to several other midfielders

The aforementioned report suggests that the Gunners are also monitoring Benfica's Joao Neves, Everton's Amadou Onana, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

Joao Neves has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and has a release clause of €120 million (£102 million) in his contract. Hence, it's likely that both clubs will hold out for a while or may look out for cheaper pastures.

According to a report by Football.London, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes. However, with a release clause of £100 million, it's extremely unlikely that the north London outfit will be able to afford him. The Gunners have also been linked with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana played an instrumental role for the Toffees last season. In 37 appearances across all competitions, he managed to net three goals. Football.London reported that Arsenal tried to strike a deal with the Merseyside club in January, but it couldn't materialise.

According to the aforementioned report, Everton have made their stance clear and will be willing to sell the 22-year-old for a fee of over £50 million. Onana's arrival might allow Declan Rice to play a more attacking role with the Belgian holding the midfield.