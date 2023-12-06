Arsenal dealt fresh injury blow as versatile star faces 3-4 weeks out: Reports 

Arsenal could reportedly be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for a minimum of three to four weeks after the Japanese defender suffered a calf strain.

The Daily Mail reports that Tomiyasu is set to miss the Christmas period, meaning he'll be absent from some vital fixtures for the Gunners. They travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9) and also have games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and West Ham United.

Tomiyasu limped off in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday. He sat out Mikel Arteta's side's remarkable 4-3 victory over Luton Town last night.

Arteta gave an update on the Japan international's injury following that game. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We had a scan and it's not good news for Take, unfortunately. He's got an injury in his calf and he's going to be out for a while."

Tomiyasu may not play for Arsenal before the Asia Cup which starts on January 12. He's set to head to that international tournament with Japan.

The Gunners have welcomed back Ben White to their side and the English defender will be tasked with helping aid the situation. He featured in his side's win away at Luton.

Arteta's men opened up a five-point lead over second-placed Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. But, they will have to tackle the festive period without their versatile defender.

Tomiyasu has been in fine form this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 19 games across competitions. He's filled in at right-back, center-back, and left-back, displaying his versatility throughout.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards lauds Arsenal's Declan Rice after he netted a last-gasp winner

Declan Rice was Arsenal's hero at Kenilworth Road.

Declan Rice came to the fore for the Gunners at Kenilworth Road, scoring a 90+7th minute winner. The English midfielder rose highest to head home Martin Odegaard's cross to seal a dramatic 4-3 win.

It was harsh on Luton given they defended well but couldn't take anything from the game. Rice proved to be the matchwinner and the Hatters' boss Rob Edwards couldn't deny the England international talents.

Edwards touched on the defeat by insisting it was decided by top players, one being Rice. He told Hayters TV:

"Tonight, the cross is on the money as you know it’s going to be, and Declan Rice – top, top player – heading it in. It was decided by top players."

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham United in the summer for a club-record £105 million. He's quickly become a fan favorite, with three goals and two assists in 22 games across competitions.