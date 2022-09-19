Arsenal dealt injury blow as 22-year-old's 'rare' groin injury worsens: Reports

Medical expert Ben Dinnery believes the groin injuries suffered by Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe have worsened over the past nine to ten months.

The playmaker is yet to start for Arsenal this season and has seen his game time in the ongoing campaign severely hampered by numerous injury problems.

Although this is not classified as an injury, Smith Rowe's situation does require careful management.

Smith Rowe has now missed Arsenal's past two games, with The Athletic claiming that he is experiencing groin pain related to growth. Dinnery, who runs Premier Injuries, told Football Insider:

“[Liverpool's] Calvin Ramsay has had similar issues but he is a bit younger. Smith Rowe is 22, so this is a bit more rare as you aren’t going to see a significant growth spurt with him. They are pointing to issues he had during his time with RB Leipzig back in 2018-19."

"This is a very complex area of the body. It’s sometimes called spaghetti junction because of how much is going on in there. They have been aware of this for the last three or four years. In the last nine to 10 months, things have gotten worse. Conservative treatment and rest are typically the best courses of action."

Addressing Smith Rowe's recovery, Dinnery continued:

"In terms of peak muscle mass, you can still be developing into your mid to late-20s. If there has been a weakening because of those issues, that’s where the problems may stem from It’s difficult to give a specific diagnosis or timeframe because, with overuse issues, there are problems."

"You have to ease back until the problems subside and gradually increase your load and see how the body responds to those triggers. If it is favorable, you will continue to develop. But when you have that pain response, you have to go back to previous activity levels. It could be something that Smith Rowe has to deal with for quite a bit longer yet."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claims he is 'concerned' by Emile Smith-Rowe's injury

The youngster was one of the Gunners' best players last season and his form led to him receiving his first England call-up.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that he is worried by his player's latest injury setback. He told reporters ahead of the game against Brentford (as per The Metro):

"I am concerned about the fact that we don’t have him available and when he’s been trying to train he’s not been feeling 100 percent fit or pain-free. This is the main concern and we have to find a solution to that. We’re trying to do that."

Arteta added:

‘But injuries are a part of football that you’re going to get at some stage of your career. It’s [about] how you face those difficult moments and how you make the next step."

