Arsenal dealt massive blow as star player is set to be withdrawn from national team squad due to extent of injury - Reports

According to RMC Sport, Arsenal defender William Saliba is set to be withdrawn from the France squad following his injury. Saliba suffered a back injury against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League second leg clash at the Emirates on March 16.

The central defender was a part of the France squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifier matches against the Netherlands and Ireland. Saliba, though, might have to be taken out of the squad.

Saliba has made 33 appearances for the north Londoners this season, helping the club keep 13 clean sheets across competitions. He made one appearance for Les Bleus during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. The 21-year-old has represented the France national team eight times so far in his international career.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard stressed the importance of the remainder of the season

Arsenal suffered a heart-breaking penalty shootout elimination from the UEFA Europa League round of 16 against Primeira Liga side Sporting CP.

Club captain Martin Odegaard, though, urged the team not to let the defeat get to their hearts. Rather, the Norwegian pointed out that the remaining 11 Premier League games are all the equivalent of cup finals for the league leaders.

Speaking after the Europa League clash, Odegaard said (via Arsenal's official website):

“We have 11 finals to go and that’s it, that’s the main focus now. It starts already now in the dressing room to recover well and change the focus, so that’s what we have to do.”

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in a Premier League home clash on March 19. Speaking about the game, the Norwegian attacking midfielder said:

“I guess some players are tired, the ones who played the whole game of course, but we’re going to recover well and make sure we come sharp for Sunday, that’s the only thing we can do now."

The Gunners have 66 points on the board from 27 matches. They currently hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The clash against Crystal Palace will be the north Londoners' final match before the start of the international break.

