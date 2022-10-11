Arsenal dealt transfer blow as Real Madrid join race to sign 23-year-old forward: Reports

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, with Real Madrid joining the race, as per The Athletic.

Gakpo's stock continues to rise following an impressive 2021-22 campaign which saw him score 21 goals and provide 15 assists in 47 appearances across competitions.

He has similarly started this season with an astounding 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 appearances at the Philips Arena.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom PSV's Cody Gakpo registered another goal to his name yesterday against SC Heerenveen. He already has 26 goals + assists this season. PSV's Cody Gakpo registered another goal to his name yesterday against SC Heerenveen. He already has 26 goals + assists this season. 🇳🇱📈 https://t.co/woVjbeMtNN

Interest in Gakpo is intensifying, with Arsenal always being admirers of the Dutch forward.

However, Real Madrid have joined the Gunners in keeping tabs on the winger with a view to a potential January transfer.

Real Madrid already boast an array of attacking talent at the Santiago Bernabeu, including Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Still, it appears that Gakpo's sensational start to the campaign has drawn interest from the reigning La Liga champions.

Arsenal may be on the lookout for a new winger to ease the burden on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Both have started the season off impressively with the Gunners sitting top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side did sign a winger in the summer, with Brazilian teenager Marquinhos arriving from Sao Paulo for £3.15 million.

Gakpo has four years left on his current deal with PSV but is surely creeping towards the exit door.

Arsenal and Real Madrid target Gakpo expected to join Manchester United

Gakpo was a United target

Manchester United were keen suitors for Gakpo in the summer before they lured Antony from Ajax for £85.5 million.

The Brazilian has impressed at Old Trafford with three goals in his first three league appearances.

However, the Red Devils may be live to regret not securing a deal for Gakpo, who had wanted to join the club when they were showing interest.

He has spoken about how he missed out on arriving at Old Trafford, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"At the start of the window, United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually."

He continued,

"The interest faded last week, so the whole window I worked towards that and then it faded. So then I was watching last week, thinking 'what is the right thing to do?'."

Gakpo remains at PSV and believes his decision was the right one:

"I feel at home here, in my own city. Everyone knows how I feel, but you have to look at all your options, but in the end I know I made the right choice."

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



15 games

12 goals

10 assists

directly involved in a goal every 55 minutes



Brilliant for PSV, brilliant for Oranje. The bidding war will start after the World Cup! Cody Gakpo for PSV this season:15 games12 goals10 assistsdirectly involved in a goal every 55 minutesBrilliant for PSV, brilliant for Oranje. The bidding war will start after the World Cup! Cody Gakpo for PSV this season:☑️15 games⚽️12 goals🅰️10 assists📊directly involved in a goal every 55 minutesBrilliant for PSV, brilliant for Oranje. The bidding war will start after the World Cup! https://t.co/iIUeWSQf30

However, with Arsenal and Real Madrid setting eyes on the Dutchman, it may not be too long until he is heading to a top European side.

