Arsenal decide on January transfer plans if they fail to persuade Dusan Vlahovic: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly intent on signing Fiorentina’s Serbian goal machine Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Gunners have a list of potential replacement targets to pursue if they fail to persuade Vlahovic.

According to Football London, Jonathan David, Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all likely options for Mikel Arteta's side this January.

Star forward Jonathan David has continued to grow from strength to strength at Lille. The Canadian forward has a respectable goal tally of 29 strikes in 75 appearances for the French side. David has been in gooform this season, scoring 16 goals in 26 appearances so far.

Alexander Isak is another player linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. The Swedish forward is enjoying a decent stay at Real Sociedad, scoring 41 goals in 113 appearances. Isak might be easier to sign at the moment, as his poor return of 4 goals and 1 assist from 17 La Liga matches will have negatively affected his value.

At Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has seen his stock rise and is currently considering one of the better English strikers in the game. The Everton striker has a return of 56 goals in 177 appearances for the Toffees.

He has scored three goals in four games in the Premier League this season. Calvert-Lewin would also offer the Gunners a Premier League-tested goal scorer.

Head coach Mikel Arteta recently revealed the club's position in the transfer window this winter, telling the press:

"If it is the right player and we can afford it and we can do what we want to do we will discuss it and make the best possible decision. We are open.”

Reports from Football London suggest that Gunners director Edu met Jonathan David’s agent at the end of December.

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta face midfield worries ahead of Liverpool game

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Having allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to join Roma on loan earlier this month, the Gunners are set to face a selection headache in midfield against Liverpool.

Over the weekend, Granit Xhaka tested positive for Covid-19. Other key midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are currently playing at the Africa Cup of Nations and won't be available for selection.

Arsenal @Arsenal Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun miss today’s match after testing positive for Covid, while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are absent due to a tight groin and tight right calf respectively Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun miss today’s match after testing positive for Covid, while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are absent due to a tight groin and tight right calf respectively ⚠️ Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun miss today’s match after testing positive for Covid, while Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are absent due to a tight groin and tight right calf respectively https://t.co/te5BvmE77G

This leaves Arteta with Albert Lokonga and Charlie Pantino, both of whom have played a combined total experience of 15 games for the first team.

After consecutive defeats to Manchester City (Premier League) and Nottingham Forest (FA Cup), Arteta will need his team to improve their performance against Liverpool.

The Gunners currently sit in the top-four of the Premier League table.

